7 breathing exercises to ease anxiety

Although anxiety can be painful, breathing exercises can help gain balance and calm. Stress can be reduced and relaxation can be encouraged by using basic strategies. These 7 breathing techniques can help reduce anxiety.
Breathe gently out of your mouth after taking a deep breath through your nose that causes your tummy to expand. This lowers heart rate and minimises stress.
Deep Belly Breathing (Diaphragmatic Breathing)
Take a 4-second breath, hold it for 7 seconds, and then let it out for 8 seconds. This method encourages relaxation and soothes the nervous system.
4-7-8 Breathing
Take a four-second breath, hold it for four seconds, release it for four seconds, stop for four seconds, and then repeat. It lowers anxiety and improves focus.
Box Breathing
Inhale through one nostril, close the other, and then switch. This lowers stress levels by balancing the body and mental health.
Alternate Nostril Breathing (Nadi Shodhana)
To establish a consistent rhythm, breathe in for five seconds and out for five seconds. This promotes calmness and aids in heart rate regulation.
Resonance Breathing
Breathe in via the nose and out gently through your pursed lips. This method reduces tension and regulates respiration.
Pursed-Lip Breathing
Exhale strongly through your mouth while sticking out your tongue after taking a big breath through your nose. This reduces stress and increases vitality.
Lion’s Breath
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.