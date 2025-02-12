Feb 12, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

7 brain-boosting foods to boost your brain and memory

Muskaan Gupta

A nutritious diet is essential for improving memory and focussing. You can improve cognitive function and fuel your brain with certain nutrient-rich foods. These 7 foods will help you focus and remember things better.

Antioxidant-rich blueberries help prevent ageing of the brain and enhance memory.

Blueberries

Walnuts, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, promote cognitive function and support brain function.

Walnuts

Includes caffeine and flavonoids, which improve mood, focus, and brain health in general.

Dark Chocolate

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for memory and brain function, are abundant in salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Fatty Fish

Turmeric's potent anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin, enhances brain function and slows cognitive ageing..

Turmeric

Rich in antioxidants, zinc, and magnesium, these seeds improve mental clarity and memory.

Pumpkin Seeds

Crucial nutrients found in spinach, kale, and broccoli promote cognitive function and slow down the ageing process of the brain.

Leafy Greens

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

