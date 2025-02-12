7 brain-boosting foods to boost your brain and memory
Muskaan Gupta
A nutritious diet is essential for improving memory and focussing. You can improve cognitive function and fuel your brain with certain nutrient-rich foods. These 7 foods will help you focus and remember things better.
Antioxidant-rich blueberries help prevent ageing of the brain and enhance memory.
Blueberries
Walnuts, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, promote cognitive function and support brain function.
Walnuts
Includes caffeine and flavonoids, which improve mood, focus, and brain health in general.
Dark Chocolate
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for memory and brain function, are abundant in salmon, mackerel, and sardines.
Fatty Fish
Turmeric's potent anti-inflammatory compound, curcumin, enhances brain function and slows cognitive ageing..
Turmeric
Rich in antioxidants, zinc, and magnesium, these seeds improve mental clarity and memory.
Pumpkin Seeds
Crucial nutrients found in spinach, kale, and broccoli promote cognitive function and slow down the ageing process of the brain.
Leafy Greens
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.