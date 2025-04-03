7 best weight loss drinks to stay cool this summer
Muskaan Gupta
It's crucial to stay hydrated and maintain a healthy weight in the summer. Drinks that are low in calories and refreshing can help you lose weight and stay cool. These are the top 7 weight-loss beverages to keep you cool this summer.
A cool concoction of lemon, mint, and water aids in weight loss by increasing metabolism, detoxifying the body, and keeping you cool.
Lemon Mint Detox Water
Ginger improves fat burning and digestion, while cucumber hydrates. During the sweltering summer months, this beverage helps you lose weight and stay refreshed.
Cucumber and Ginger Cooler
Chia seeds offer fibre, which prolongs feelings of fullness and discourages unhealthy snacking, while coconut water restores electrolytes.
Coconut Water with Chia Seeds
This summertime beverage is ideal for weight loss because watermelon is hydrating and low in calories, and basil helps with digestion.
Watermelon and Basil Juice
Green tea is a great chilled beverage for burning fat in the summer because it increases metabolism and is loaded with antioxidants.
Green Tea Iced Cooler
Lemon increases fat metabolism and aloe vera aids in detoxification and digestion, keeping you feeling energised and healthy throughout the summer.
Aloe Vera and Lemon Juice
Buttermilk, which is low in calories and high in probiotics, helps with weight management, digestion, and body cooling.
Buttermilk (Chaas) with Spices
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.