Feb 13, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Here are 7 best fruits for pregnant women which can help them with required nutrients and enegry.
Oranges help you stay hydrated. They’re also a great source of folate, or folic acid. Folate is a B vitamin that’s very important in helping prevent brain and spinal cord defects, also known as neural tube defects.
Mangoes are another great source of vitamin C. One cup gives you 100 percent of your recommended daily allowance. Mangoes are also high in vitamin A. Vitamin A deficiency at birth is associated with lower immunity and a higher risk of complications, like diarrhea and respiratory infections.
Avocados have more folate than other fruits. They’re also a great source of vitamin C, B, K, fiber, choline, magnessuim, potassuim. Potassium may also help relieve leg cramps, a common pregnancy symptom. Leg cramps are often caused by low potassium and magnesium.
A powerhouse of iron, antioxidants, and vitamin K, pomegranates prevent anemia, enhances blood circulation, and support bone health during pregnancy.
Bananas are another good source of potassium. They also contain vitamin B6, vitamin C, and fiber. In case of constipation Adding fiber-rich bananas may help.
Berries - such as blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and goji berries - are rich in all kinds of goodness, such as carbohydartes, vitamin C, fibre, folate. They also contain phytonutrients like flavonoids and anthocyanins.
Apples are high in fiber and are a good source of vitamin C. Plus, they contain vitamin A, potassium, and pectin. Pectin is a prebiotic that feeds the good bacteria in your gut. For the best bang for your nutrient buck, eat the peel - just make sure to rinse it with lots of water first.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.