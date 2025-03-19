Mar 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

7 benefits of eating soaked black raisins

Shweta Singh

Soaked black raisins are rich in iron and help prevent anaemia by improving haemoglobin levels.

Boosts Iron Levels

They contain fibre that promotes healthy digestion and relieves constipation when soaked.

Aids Digestion

Antioxidants in black raisins help reduce bad cholesterol, keeping the heart healthy.

Heart Health

Their antioxidants and vitamin C combat free radicals, slowing skin ageing.

Enhances Skin Glow

They are a good source of calcium and boron, which support bone health.

Improves Bone Strength

Potassium in soaked raisins helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Regulates Blood Pressure

Soaked raisins keep you full for longer, reducing cravings and overeating.

Aids in Weight Management

