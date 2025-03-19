7 benefits of eating soaked black raisins

Mar 19, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Soaked black raisins are rich in iron and help prevent anaemia by improving haemoglobin levels.
They contain fibre that promotes healthy digestion and relieves constipation when soaked.
Antioxidants in black raisins help reduce bad cholesterol, keeping the heart healthy.
Their antioxidants and vitamin C combat free radicals, slowing skin ageing.
They are a good source of calcium and boron, which support bone health.
Potassium in soaked raisins helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
Soaked raisins keep you full for longer, reducing cravings and overeating.