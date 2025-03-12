Mar 12, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of eating celery (Ajwain), cumin (Jeera), and fennel (Saunf) that you should know about.
Celery, cumin and fennel are such spices which are present in every kitchen. Also they are very beneficial for health.
Consuming celery, cumin, and fennel together can help relieve digestion problems.
If you also have high blood sugar level problem than consuming these three can help with that.
To get rid of the problem of cold and cough, you can consume celery, cumin and fennel together.
People who often have bad breath, consuming celery, cumin and fennel can be beneficial.
Consuming celery, cumin and fennel together can help in controlling bad cholesterol.
To consume celery, cumin and fennel together, make a powder of them. Store it in a container and eat it after having your food.
