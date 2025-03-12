Mar 12, 2025, 09:48 AM IST

7 benefits of eating carom seeds (ajwain), cumin (jeera) and fennel (saunf)

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of eating celery (Ajwain), cumin (Jeera), and fennel (Saunf) that you should know about.

Celery, cumin and fennel are such spices which are present in every kitchen. Also they are very beneficial for health.

Spices in every kitchen 

Consuming celery, cumin, and fennel together can help relieve digestion problems.

Digestion

If you also have high blood sugar level problem than consuming these three can help with that.

Blood Sugar

To get rid of the problem of cold and cough, you can consume celery, cumin and fennel together.

Cold and cough

People who often have bad breath, consuming celery, cumin and fennel can be beneficial.

Bad Breath

Consuming celery, cumin and fennel together can help in controlling bad cholesterol.

Cholesterol

To consume celery, cumin and fennel together, make a powder of them. Store it in a container and eat it after having your food.

How to consume

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

