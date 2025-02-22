Having trouble sleeping at night? Doing some light yoga before bed can help you unwind mentally and physically, which will improve your quality of sleep. These 7 yoga poses for bedtime will help you relax and wake up feeling refreshed.
Relieves tension for a restful night's sleep by gently stretching the back and calming the nervous system.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
Reduces anxiety before bedtime by promoting better circulation and mental relaxation.
Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)
Promotes relaxation and lessens insomnia while stretching the hamstrings and spine.
Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)
Relieves tension in the chest and hips, promoting a restful night's sleep.
Reclining Butterfly Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)
Allows for deep relaxation by gently moving the spine, releasing stiffness, and calming the mind.
Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)
Eases shoulder and back strain, improving digestion and fostering deeper sleep.
Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)
The ultimate relaxation pose that eases tension, soothes the mind, and gets the body ready for a good night's sleep.
Corpse Pose (Savasana)
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.