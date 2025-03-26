7 anti-inflammatory foods to add in your weight loss diet 

Mar 26, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Rich in curcumin, it helps reduce inflammation and supports fat metabolism. Adding it to warm water or meals can enhance digestion and aid weight loss.
Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with antioxidants and fibre, reducing inflammation. Their low-calorie content makes them ideal for weight loss.
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries contain polyphenols that fight oxidative stress. Their natural sweetness curbs sugar cravings, supporting healthy eating.
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation. They also promote satiety and boost metabolism for effective weight management.
Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds offer healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They help control hunger, improve digestion, and lower inflammation.
Rich in catechins, it helps burn fat and reduce inflammation. Drinking it regularly can enhance metabolism and aid in detoxification.
A great source of monounsaturated fats, it fights inflammation and supports heart health. Using it in place of unhealthy fats can aid weight loss.