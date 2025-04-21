7 anti-inflammatory foods that support weight loss naturally
Muskaan Gupta
By lowering chronic inflammation, which is connected to obesity and metabolic problems, including anti-inflammatory foods in your diet can aid in weight loss. Here are 7 naturally weight-loss-promoting anti-inflammatory foods.
Fatty fish, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, promote heart health and lower inflammation.
Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel)
Leafy greens, which are rich in fibre and antioxidants, help with digestion and reduce inflammation.
Leafy Greens (Spinach, Kale)
Berries, being rich in antioxidants, aid in lowering inflammation and oxidative stress.
Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries)
Nuts, which are high in fibre and good fats, promote fullness and lower inflammation.
Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts)
Whole grains, which are high in fibre, facilitate digestion and help keep blood sugar levels steady.
Whole Grains (Brown Rice, Quinoa)
The monounsaturated fats in extra virgin olive oil promote heart health and lessen inflammation.
Olive Oil
Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, may support metabolism and lessen inflammation.
Green Tea
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.