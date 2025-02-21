7 amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds

Rich in nutrients, pumpkin seeds have many health advantages, ranging from strengthening heart health to increasing immunity. Find out why you should include pumpkin seeds in your diet and their 7 incredible health benefits!
Rich in fibre, protein, good fats, and vital minerals like iron, zinc, and magnesium.
Rich in Nutrients
A high magnesium content promotes better heart health and blood pressure regulation.
Supports Heart Health
Antioxidants and zinc fortify the immune system, aiding in the fight against illnesses and infections.
Boosts Immunity
Includes tryptophan, which promotes better sleep by assisting in the production of melatonin.
Improves Sleep Quality
Constipation is avoided and gut health is supported by a high fibre content.
Aids Digestion
Abundant in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which enhance memory and cognitive function.
Enhances Brain Function
Supports prostate health and lowers the risk of urinary disorders.
Supports Prostate and Bladder Health
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.