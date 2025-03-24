Mar 24, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

7 amazing health benefits of chia seeds

Shweta Singh

Chia seeds are packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, supporting overall health.

Rich in Nutrients

High in fibre, they promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation, and support gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria.

Aids Digestion

Omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds help reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol, and support heart function.

Supports Heart Health

The fibre and healthy fats in chia seeds slow down sugar absorption, stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing diabetes risk.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Chia seeds provide sustained energy, improve endurance, and support a healthy metabolism, making them ideal for active individuals.

Boosts Energy and Metabolism

Their high fibre and protein content keep you full for longer, reducing hunger and aiding in healthy weight management.

Promotes Weight Loss

Rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, chia seeds help maintain strong bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Strengthens Bones

