7 amazing health benefits of chia seeds

Mar 24, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Chia seeds are packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, supporting overall health.
High in fibre, they promote healthy digestion, prevent constipation, and support gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria.
Omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds help reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol, and support heart function.
The fibre and healthy fats in chia seeds slow down sugar absorption, stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing diabetes risk.
Chia seeds provide sustained energy, improve endurance, and support a healthy metabolism, making them ideal for active individuals.
Their high fibre and protein content keep you full for longer, reducing hunger and aiding in healthy weight management.
Rich in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, chia seeds help maintain strong bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.