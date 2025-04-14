Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

7 amazing benefits of eating one cardamom after dinner every night

Muskaan Gupta

Known as the "queen of spices," cardamom serves as more than just a flavour enhancer. You can improve your health by eating one pod after dinner. Here are 7 incredible advantages of consuming one cardamom each night after supper.

After a meal, its potent, pleasant scent works as a natural mouth freshener to get rid of bad breath.

Freshens breath

Cardamom facilitates a more comfortable and seamless post-dinner digestion by lowering indigestion, gas and bloating.

Aids digestion naturally

The relaxing qualities of cardamom aid in mental relaxation, which encourages deeper and more peaceful sleep at night.

Improves sleep quality

Over time, it helps with better weight control by increasing metabolism and reducing cravings in the middle of the night.

Supports weight management

Antioxidants and diuretics found in the spice may aid in the natural regulation of blood pressure.

Regulates blood pressure

By eliminating toxins and enhancing liver function, cardamom aids in liver detoxification.

Boosts liver health

Cardamom, which is high in antioxidants and nutrients, may help to improve cardiovascular health and lower cholesterol.

Enhances heart health

This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.

Next: Are you taking these vitamins and minerals together? Know this before you do 