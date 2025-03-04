Mar 4, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
6 yoga poses for menstrual pain
Shivani Tiwari
Menstruation is a natural process, but it can cause discomfort and pain, known as menstrual cramps, affecting daily life.
Here are 6 yoga poses that can be beneficial for menstrual pain.
Balasana (Child's Pose): It helps to release tension in the pelvic area and can be particularly soothing during intense cramps.
Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose): This pose can help relieve tension and cramping in the lower abdomen.
Inverted Leg Pose: It helps in improving blood circulation, decreasing blood pressure, boosting energy, and calming the nervous system.
Apanasana (Knees-to-Chest Pose): This pose gently compresses the abdomen, helping to relieve bloating and cramps.
Savasana (Corpse Pose): This is a pose of complete relaxation, allowing the body and mind to rest.
Camel Pose (Ustrasana): Helps to alleviate menstrual cramps and lower back pain by stretching the abdominal muscles.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
8 early morning detox drinks
Click To More..