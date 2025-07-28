Jul 28, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
7 surprising tricks to boost your height post-adolescence
Muskaan Gupta
Although many people think that height doesn't increase after adolescence, there are still habits that can help. These 6 unexpected tips may help with posture, flexibility, and even slight growth.
Yoga poses like Tadasana and Bhujangasana improve posture, increase body flexibility, and release growth hormones, all of which make one appear taller.
Prioritise Stretching Exercises
To enhance posture and naturally lengthen the spine, incorporate daily stretching exercises such as cobra pose, spine stretches, and toe touches.
Prioritise Stretching Exercises
Consume foods high in calcium, protein, zinc, and vitamin D in your meals to promote bone health and muscle strength, both of which are necessary for a healthy height.
Maintain a Balanced Diet
In order to support your body's natural development processes, try to get 7 to 9 hours of good sleep each night. Growth hormone is released during deep sleep.
Get Sufficient Sleep
To strengthen and stretch your body and spine, try height-promoting sports like basketball, swimming, and skipping.
Stay Physically Active
Improving a curved back or slouched shoulders can immediately increase your apparent height. With your shoulders relaxed and your chin up, sit and stand upright.
Improve Your Posture
Next:
What happens if you eat peanut butter daily? Know its health risks
Click To More..