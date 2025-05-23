May 23, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

6 signs, symptoms of high blood pressure

Shweta Singh

Persistent or pounding headaches may occur when blood pressure is extremely high.

Severe headaches

Poor blood flow to the brain due to high pressure can lead to tiredness and mental fog.

Fatigue 

High blood pressure can strain the heart, causing discomfort or pain in the chest.

Chest pain

Hypertension may lead to heart rhythm issues, making your heartbeat feel fast or uneven.

Irregular heartbeat

Blurred vision may occur if high blood pressure affects the blood vessels in the eyes.

Vision problems

Shortness of breath can result from heart or lung complications linked to high BP.

Difficulty breathing

