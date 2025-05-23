6 signs, symptoms of high blood pressure

May 23, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Persistent or pounding headaches may occur when blood pressure is extremely high.
Poor blood flow to the brain due to high pressure can lead to tiredness and mental fog.
High blood pressure can strain the heart, causing discomfort or pain in the chest.
Hypertension may lead to heart rhythm issues, making your heartbeat feel fast or uneven.
Blurred vision may occur if high blood pressure affects the blood vessels in the eyes.
Shortness of breath can result from heart or lung complications linked to high BP.