6 side-effects of eating too much makhana (foxnuts)
Makhana or fox nuts have gained significant popularity as a healthy snack due to their impressive nutritional profile.
Makhanas are rich in various nutrients, making them a favoured choice for those seeking a light and nutritious food option.
However, excessive consumption of makhana can lead to certain side effects.
Weight Gain: While makhana is a healthy snack, excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain due to its calorie content.
Digestive Discomfort: Overconsumption can cause general digestive upset, including stomach cramps and discomfort.
High Sodium Intake: Roasted makhana often contains added salt, which can contribute to high sodium intake and related health issues.
Nutrient Imbalance: Relying too heavily on makhana can displace other essential nutrients, leading to imbalances.
Blood Sugar Spikes: Makhana have a relatively low glycemic index, consuming large quantities can affect blood sugar levels.
Constipation: Excessive intake without adequate hydration can lead to hard stools and discomfort.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
