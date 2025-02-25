Feb 25, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

6 side-effects of eating too much makhana (foxnuts)

Shivani Tiwari

Makhana or fox nuts have gained significant popularity as a healthy snack due to their impressive nutritional profile.

Makhanas are rich in various nutrients, making them a favoured choice for those seeking a light and nutritious food option.

However, excessive consumption of makhana can lead to certain side effects.

 Weight Gain: While makhana is a healthy snack, excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain due to its calorie content.

Digestive Discomfort: Overconsumption can cause general digestive upset, including stomach cramps and discomfort.

High Sodium Intake: Roasted makhana often contains added salt, which can contribute to high sodium intake and related health issues.

 Nutrient Imbalance: Relying too heavily on makhana can displace other essential nutrients, leading to imbalances.

Blood Sugar Spikes: Makhana have a relatively low glycemic index, consuming large quantities can affect blood sugar levels. 

Constipation: Excessive intake without adequate hydration can lead to hard stools and discomfort.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

