Living a long, fulfilling life requires more than just good genes. By making conscious choices, you can protect your health and boost happiness daily.
Adopt these 6 practical lifestyle changes to make a positive impact and increase your chances of a longer, healthier life.
Practice Mindful Eating: Paying attention to hunger and fullness cues can prevent overeating and improve digestion.
Embracing a 'Blue Zone' lifestyle: Means incorporating natural movement into daily life. This approach focuses on adopting habits that promote overall health and longevity.
Cultivate Strong Relationships:
Maintaining close friendships and family ties can improve emotional well-being and longevity.
Follow a Plant-Based Diet:
Consuming more plant-based proteins, such as legumes and nuts, is associated with increased longevity.
Restorative practices: For a longer life, prioritise not just sleep but also other restorative practices, such as napping, meditation, and spending time in nature.
Strong purpose of life: Research suggests that having a strong sense of purpose can lower the risk of age-related conditions like Alzheimer's, highlighting the significant role that purpose plays in overall health and well-being.
This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.