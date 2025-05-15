6 health benefits of ice apple

May 15, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Ice apple is approximately 90% water, making it an excellent fruit to stay hydrated during hot weather.
The fruit's high fiber and natural enzymes content that aids in regular bowel movements and can help relieve constipation.
Ice apple contains vitamins A, C, and B7, which are essential for boosting the immune system. It also has antioxidant properties that help protect the body against free radical damage.
Ice apple has a low glycemic index and may help regulate blood sugar levels.
Ice apple is an excellent fruit as it help with skin inflammation and reduce irritation.
Ice apple has diuretic properties that may support kidney function.
Ice apple has high potassium content and low sodium can contribute to healthy blood pressure and heart health.