May 15, 2025, 06:05 PM IST

6 health benefits of ice apple

Shweta Singh

Ice apple is approximately 90% water, making it an excellent fruit to stay hydrated during hot weather. 

Hydration

The fruit's high fiber and natural enzymes content that aids in regular bowel movements and can help relieve constipation. 

Digestive Health

Ice apple contains vitamins A, C, and B7, which are essential for boosting the immune system. It also has antioxidant properties that help protect the body against free radical damage.

Immune Support

Ice apple has a low glycemic index and may help regulate blood sugar levels. 

Blood Sugar control

Ice apple is an excellent fruit as it help with skin inflammation and reduce irritation.

Skin Health

Ice apple has diuretic properties that may support kidney function.

Kidney Health

Ice apple has high potassium content and low sodium can contribute to healthy blood pressure and heart health. 

Heart Health

