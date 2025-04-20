6 health benefits of eating muskmelon in summers 

Apr 20, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Here are six benefits of eating muskmelons in summers
1. Hydration: Muskmelon contains about 90 per cent of water. Thus, it effectively helps you stay hydrated and beat the heat!
2. Digestion: Muskmelon is high in dietary fiber which aids digestion and gut health.
3. Supports immune system: Loaded with Vitamin C, muskmelon supports immune health, shielding your body against infections.
4. Glowing skin: Vitamin A and C contents of muskmelons keeps your skin hydrated and glowing.
5. Supports eye health: Muskmelon is rich in Vitamin A and lutein, which supports eye health, preventing dryness and vision-related issues.
6. Helps to lose weight: High in water and low in calories, muskmelon is a great snack for those who want to lose weight without compromising on taste.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports