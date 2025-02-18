Feb 18, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
6 food for better brain health
Shivani Tiwari
What we eat directly impacts our brain's structure and function, influencing our ability to learn, focus, and remember.
Incorporating brain-boosting foods into our daily meals is an investment in our long-term cognitive health and overall well-being.
Nuts and seeds: Seeds and nuts are excellent plant-based sources of omega-3s and contain antioxidants and other nutrients that support brain health.
Blueberries: These berries are packed with antioxidants that protect brain cells from damage.
Whole Grains: Whole grains provide a source of energy for the brain and contain fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels.
Fatty Fish: They are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, essential building blocks for brain cells.
Turmeric: This spice contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to improve memory and protect against Alzheimer's disease.
Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which have been shown to improve blood flow to the brain and enhance cognitive function.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
8 best ways to lose belly fat
Click To More..