6 early signs of depression you SHOULDN'T ignore 

Depression is a mental health condition which deeply affects how a person thinks, acts and deals with everyday life. For a long time, mental health issues have been deemed a taboo - something that's brushed under the carpet! 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) views depression as a grave global concern, with around 300 million individuals across the world suffering through it. Let's discover what are its early symptoms. 

1. Persistent sadness: Persistent sadness, feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness and lack of interest in hobbies can be a sign of depression. 

2. Suicidal thoughts: Having thoughts about dying or attempting suicide is a sign of severe depression. 

3. Disrupted sleep: Not being able to fall asleep easily or even sleeping excessively can be a symptom of depression. 

4. Change in appetite: If you're experiencing an increase or a decrease in appetite or even a significant weight loss/gain, it is a sign of depression. 

5. Feeling exhausted: Feeling tired/drained our throughout the day reflects depression. 

6. Lack of concentration: Difficulty concentrating on work/studies can be a symptom of depression. 

If you're experiencing such symptoms or know someone struggling with the same, it is advisable to reach out to a mental health specialist. 

