6 early signs of depression you SHOULDN'T ignore 

Apr 19, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
Depression is a mental health condition which deeply affects how a person thinks, acts and deals with everyday life. For a long time, mental health issues have been deemed a taboo - something that's brushed under the carpet!
The World Health Organisation (WHO) views depression as a grave global concern, with around 300 million individuals across the world suffering through it. Let's discover what are its early symptoms.
1. Persistent sadness: Persistent sadness, feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness and lack of interest in hobbies can be a sign of depression.
2. Suicidal thoughts: Having thoughts about dying or attempting suicide is a sign of severe depression.
3. Disrupted sleep: Not being able to fall asleep easily or even sleeping excessively can be a symptom of depression.
4. Change in appetite: If you're experiencing an increase or a decrease in appetite or even a significant weight loss/gain, it is a sign of depression.
5. Feeling exhausted: Feeling tired/drained our throughout the day reflects depression.
6. Lack of concentration: Difficulty concentrating on work/studies can be a symptom of depression.
If you're experiencing such symptoms or know someone struggling with the same, it is advisable to reach out to a mental health specialist.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.