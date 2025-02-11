6 Biotin-rich foods to reduce hair fall, strengthen nails naturally

Feb 11, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Biotin also known as vitamin B7 or H is important for turning food into energy and creating keratin which is an essential protein for healthy hair and nails.
Liver is one of the richest sources of biotin. A 3-ounce serving of cooked beef liver provides about 31 micrograms (mcg) of biotin. Other organ meat sources such as the kidney are also good sources. Including liver in your diet can drastically boost your biotin intake.
This leafy green is packed with biotin and other essential nutrients. By including spinach to your meals such as salads, smoothies or as a side dish can help to boost your biotin levels and overall health.
Nuts such as almonds, walnuts and peanuts along with seeds like sunflower and chia seeds are rich in biotin that helps to provide healthy fats, protein and vitamin E. These elements help to nourish the scalp and maintain skin elastically.
Lean meats like beef, turkey and pork as well as seafoods such as salmon and sardines are good sources of biotin. Including these in your diet can help maintain enough biotin levels.
