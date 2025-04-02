Apr 2, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
6 best exercises for a 6-pack abs
Shivani Tiwari
Getting a 6-pack isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s also a sign of physical fitness and strength.
It promotes better posture, reduces back pain, and improves overall core strength.
Building a 6-pack requires dedication, an effective exercise routine, and a healthy diet. Here are the six best exercises for developing a 6-pack.
Crunches are a classic abdominal exercise that targets the rectus abdominis, the muscle responsible for the '6-pack' look.
The plank is a full-body exercise that targets the core, especially the abdominals. It’s a great way to build endurance and stability in your core.
The side plank focuses on strengthening the obliques while also engaging the shoulders and glutes.
Squats can help develop your abs by engaging your core muscles throughout the movement.
Mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that works your entire body while also engaging your core.
Barbell squats are an excellent exercise for overall strength; they primarily work your legs and core, not specifically targeting your abs for a 'six-pack'.
