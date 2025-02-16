Feb 16, 2025, 07:27 AM IST
6 best drinks to boost your calcium levels naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Strong bones and general health depend on calcium, which can be naturally increased with the correct beverages. These 6 beverages are the greatest for naturally increasing calcium levels.
A traditional and superior source of calcium, which is necessary for healthy bones and general well-being.
Milk
A dairy-free substitute that is high in calcium and vitamin D and ideal for people who are lactose intolerant.
Almond Milk
Multiple brands include calcium, which makes it a revitalising method of promoting bone health.
Fortified Orange Juice
It's a fantastic plant-based way to increase calcium levels because it's naturally high in both protein and calcium.
Soy Milk
When spinach, kale, and fortified yoghurt are blended, a calcium-rich beverage is produced.
Green Smoothies
A calcium-rich beverage that is high in probiotics and helps to build bones and aid with digestion.
Buttermilk
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
