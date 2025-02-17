Feb 17, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
6 health benefits of drinking rice water
Shivani Tiwari
From ancient times, rice water has been used in various cultures as a natural remedy for digestive issues, skin ailments, and hair care.
Rice water is rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it is gaining recognition as a valuable and affordable addition to a healthy lifestyle.
Skin Health: Rice water contains antioxidants, it can also help soothe skin irritations and promote a healthy complexion.
Hydration: Rice water is a natural electrolyte drink that helps replenish fluids lost through sweat and other bodily functions.
Digestive Health: Rice water can soothe an upset stomach and aid digestion. It's often recommended as a home remedy for diarrhoea and other digestive issues.
Reduce Body Heat: Rice water is considered to have a cooling effect on the body, helping to reduce body heat.
Relieves Urinary Infection: Drinking rice water can help relieve the symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI).
Eases Menstrual Pain: Drinking rice water can help ease menstrual pain, as it is believed to have a calming effect on the muscles and can reduce inflammation.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
Lose weight the fresh way: 7 benefits of raw food diet
Click To More..