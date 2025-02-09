6 amazing health benefits of eating black grapes you probably didn't know 

Feb 9, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Here are some great health benefits of eating black grapes
1. Black grapes are rich in anti-oxidants, which shield body against oxidative stress and protect cells from damage.
2. Black grapes are known to lower cholesterol levels, enhancing blood circulation and heart health.
3. Black grapes are rich in fiber that promotes digestive health and healthy bowel movements.
4. Black grapes contains anti-oxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin which supports eye health by shielding them against cataracts and age-related issues.
5. Black grapes help regulate blood sugar levels.
6. Black grapes are high in vitamin C and anti oxidants that help prevent UV rays damage and lower ageing signs.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports