6 amazing benefits of eating Indian raita in summers 

May 4, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Raita, a yogurt-based dish, is the ultimate go-to recipe in summers. Typically served as a side-dish, with Biryani or Pulav, it offers several health benefits.
Let's get to know the health benefits of this magical Indian recipe.
1. Made from yogurt, Raita has a natural cooling agency which regulates the body temperature, providing relief from heat.
2. Probiotics in yogurt aids digestion and prevents common summer digestive issues such as constipation or diarrhea.
3. Raita, when prepared with hydrating veggies such as cucumber, keeps the body hydrated and protects it from heatwaves.
4. Probiotics in yogurt strengthens the immune system, shielding body against diseases or infection.
5. Raita is overall a great source of protein, calcium and other nutrients.
6. Raita supports weight management due to its low-fat contents.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.