Mar 3, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
5 ways to include makhana (foxnuts) in your diet
Shivani Tiwari
Makhana, known as fox nuts is a nutritional powerhouse that has been a staple in traditional Indian cuisine.
High in Fiber and Protein: Fiber content in makhana aids digestion and regulates blood sugar levels. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues.
These seeds are packed with essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, which are essential for various bodily functions.
Here are several ways to incorporate Makhana into your diet.
Roast makhana in a pan with a drizzle of ghee or olive oil and season with your favourite spices.
Makhana Kheer: Prepare a delicious and creamy Indian dessert by cooking makhana with milk, sugar, and cardamom.
Makhana Trail Mix: Create a healthy and satisfying trail mix by combining roasted makhana with nuts and seeds.
Makhana Bhel Puri: Combine roasted makhana with red and green chutneys, then top with chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chillies.
Makhana in salads: Roasted makhana can be added to salads to give a crunchy texture.
