Feb 14, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

5 warning signs you’re not eating enough protein

Muskaan Gupta

Energy, muscle growth, and general health all depend on protein. Weakness, exhaustion, and other health problems can result from a deficiency. These are 5 signs that you're not getting enough protein in your diet!

A low protein diet can cause you to lose muscle mass and have less energy, which will leave you feeling exhausted all day.

Constant Fatigue

Constant hunger and cravings could be signs of a protein deficiency because protein helps you feel fuller for longer.

Frequent Hunger

Inadequate protein intake may manifest as dull skin, thinning hair, and weak nails.

Hair, Skin, and Nail Issues

Cuts and injuries that take longer to heal could indicate a protein deficiency because protein is essential for tissue repair.

Slow Healing of Wounds

Your body may not be getting enough protein for maintenance if you experience unexplained muscle weakness or a decline in strength.

Loss of Muscle Mass

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 7 health benefits of consuming Sesame seeds