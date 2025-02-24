Feb 24, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
5 hair oils for hair growth
Shivani Tiwari
Massageing hair with oil will provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that promote a healthy environment for hair follicles.
Here are 5 types of oils that are commonly used for hair growth.
Amla Oil: Derived from the Indian gooseberry, it is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, strengthening hair follicles.
Castor Oil: High in ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can promote hair growth.
Jojoba Oil: Mimics the scalp's natural sebum, balancing oil production and moisturizing the scalp.
Almond Oil: Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, nourishing and strengthening hair.
Rosemary Oil: Stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair follicle growth.
Massage your scalp with lukewarm oil for better absorption and ensure it is not too hot to avoid burns.
