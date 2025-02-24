Feb 24, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

5 hair oils for hair growth

Shivani Tiwari

Massageing hair with oil will provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids that promote a healthy environment for hair follicles.

Here are 5 types of oils that are commonly used for hair growth.

Amla Oil: Derived from the Indian gooseberry, it is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, strengthening hair follicles.

Castor Oil: High in ricinoleic acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can promote hair growth.

Jojoba Oil: Mimics the scalp's natural sebum, balancing oil production and moisturizing the scalp.

Almond Oil: Rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, nourishing and strengthening hair.

Rosemary Oil: Stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair follicle growth.

Massage your scalp with lukewarm oil for better absorption and ensure it is not too hot to avoid burns.

