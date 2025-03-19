Mar 19, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
5 types of fruits to avoid in diabetes
Shivani Tiwari
Fruits are vital to a healthy diet, but some contain higher sugar levels that can spike blood glucose.
Here are 5 fruits to approach with caution due to potential diabetes risks.
Bananas (Ripe): Ripe bananas can significantly raise blood sugar. Greenish bananas have a lower glycemic index.
Mangoes: They are delicious and rich in vitamins, but have a relatively high glycemic index. Mangoes contain a significant amount of natural sugars.
Watermelon: It offers antioxidants like lycopene, but contains 9g of natural sugar; consume it in moderation for balance.
Pineapples: Pineapples have a moderate to high glycemic index. While they offer many health benefits, portion control is essential.
Cherries: While cherries contain vitamins and antioxidants, they also contain a high amount of natural sugars. Therefore moderation is important.
Berries, apples, pears, and citrus fruits generally have lower GI values.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
From detoxification to weight loss: 8 health benefits of coriander water
Click To More..