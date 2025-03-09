5 tips to control sugar cravings 

Mar 9, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Here are five effective tips to control sugar cravings
1. Find healthy alternatives: Healthy sugar alternatives such as honey or jaggery provide health benefits as well as enhance the taste of food.
2. Get quality sleep: Lack of sleep can add to sugar cravings. Make sure to get 8-9 hours of sleep everyday.
3. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can also increase sugar cravings. Drink 8-9 glasses of water daily.
4. Do not skip meals: Skipping meals can lead to low blood sugar, which also adds to sugar cravings.
5. Skip artificial sweeteners: Do not use artificial sweeteners while preparing meals. Instead, use honey or to stevia for taste.
