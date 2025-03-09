Mar 9, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

5 tips to control sugar cravings 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Here are five effective tips to control sugar cravings 

1. Find healthy alternatives: Healthy sugar alternatives such as honey or jaggery provide health benefits as well as enhance the taste of food. 

2. Get quality sleep: Lack of sleep can add to sugar cravings. Make sure to get 8-9 hours of sleep everyday. 

3. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can also increase sugar cravings. Drink 8-9 glasses of water daily. 

4. Do not skip meals: Skipping meals can lead to low blood sugar, which also adds to sugar cravings. 

5. Skip artificial sweeteners: Do not use artificial sweeteners while preparing meals. Instead, use honey or  to stevia for taste. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

