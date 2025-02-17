5 subtle signs of heart failure that you should not ignore

Feb 17, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Heart failure cases in India have risen by 30% in the past decade. Despite 1 in 4 people experiencing heart failure in their lifetime, many cases go undiagnosed due to ignored or misinterpreted warning signs.
Heart failure often manifests in unexpected ways, leading to the dismissal of unusual symptoms rather than recognition of a potential heart issue. Let’s know about subtle or confusing signs that when ignored can lead to heart failure.
Waking up repeatedly to use the bathroom at night could be a sign of heart strain, as the body retains excess fluid, which the kidneys then try to flush out during nighttime hours.
A lingering cough that brings up white or pink-tinged mucus may indicate fluid buildup in the lungs, a potential warning sign of heart failure.
Reduced blood flow to the brain can lead to forgetfulness, confusion, difficulty focusing, and a general feeling of mental fogginess, potentially signaling heart failure.
If your hands and feet are persistently cold, numb, or swollen, it may be a sign that a weakened heart is struggling to circulate blood effectively.
Feeling full quickly or experiencing persistent nausea without an obvious cause may indicate poor blood circulation, a possible sign of heart failure.
Early detection is crucial in preventing heart failure. Be proactive and seek medical attention immediately if you or someone you know is experiencing any of these subtle symptoms.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.