5 similar signs of high cholesterol and diabetes
High cholesterol and diabetes are distinct conditions, but they often coexist and share the same risk factors and consequences.
Both high cholesterol and diabetes can damage blood vessels.
High blood sugar can affect the levels of various fats (lipids), including cholesterol, in the bloodstream.
1. Diabetes is a well-known cause of nerve damage, but high cholesterol can also contribute to it by impairing blood flow to the nerves.
Symptoms may include numbness, tingling, and pain in the hands and feet.
2. Kidney Disease: Both high cholesterol and diabetes can damage the kidneys' delicate blood vessels, leading to chronic kidney disease.
3. Eye Problems: Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, and high cholesterol can also contribute to retinal damage by affecting blood flow to the eyes.
4. Fatigue: Both conditions can cause feelings of tiredness.
5. Obesity: A major contributing factor to both conditions.
