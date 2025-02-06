Feb 6, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

5 most common causes of noncardiac chest pain

Shivani Tiwari

Chest pain is a concerning symptom that often brings to mind heart problems.

Many conditions can cause chest discomfort that isn't related to the heart. These are termed 'noncardiac chest pain.'

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: Acid reflux, where stomach acid flows back up into the oesophagus pipe. 

 GERD include chest pains, belching, heart pain, and regurgitation of food.

Musculoskeletal Issues: Chest pain can be severely uncomfortable and may be mistaken for a heart-related issue. 

Pulmonary Conditions: Source of non-cardiac chest pain is pulmonary-related issues, which affect the lungs and respiratory system.

Anxiety and Panic Disorders: Anxiety attacks can mimic heart attack symptoms, including chest pain, rapid heartbeat, and shortness of breath.

Gallbladder Problems: Gallstones or inflammation can cause chest pain, especially after eating fatty foods.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

