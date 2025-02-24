5 major reasons for Kidney stones

Feb 24, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Here are five reasons that can be the reason behind developing a kidney stone.
Kidney stones often have no definite, single cause, although several factors may increase your risk.
If someone in your family has had kidney stones, you're more likely to develop stones, too. If you've already had one or more kidney stones, you're at increased risk of developing another.
Not drinking enough water each day can increase your risk of kidney stones. People who live in warm, dry climates and those who sweat a lot may be at higher risk than others.
Eating a diet that's high in protein, sodium (salt) and sugar may increase your risk of some types of kidney stones. This is especially true with a high-sodium diet. Too much salt in your diet increases the amount of calcium your kidneys must filter and significantly increases your risk of kidney stones.
High body mass index (BMI), large waist size and weight gain have been linked to an increased risk of kidney stones.
Certain supplements and medications, such as vitamin C, dietary supplements, laxatives (when used excessively), calcium-based antacids, and certain medications used to treat migraines or depression, can increase your risk of kidney stones.
