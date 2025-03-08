Mar 8, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
5 late-night signs body gives for pre-diabetes
Shivani Tiwari
Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.
It occurs when your body's cells don't respond properly to insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar.
5 late-night symptoms can be particularly revealing.
Frequent Urination: Waking up multiple times during the night to urinate can be a sign of elevated blood sugar.
Increased Thirst: Feeling excessively thirsty at night, even after drinking water, can be a sign.
Increased Hunger: Waking up feeling excessively hungry, even after eating dinner, can be a sign that your body's cells are not receiving adequate glucose.
Numbness or Tingling in Hands and Feet: These sensations, known as peripheral neuropathy, can be an early sign of nerve damage caused by elevated blood sugar.
Sleep Disturbances: Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, even when tired, can be associated with blood sugar imbalances.
