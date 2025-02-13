5 late-night diabetes symptoms you need to know

Feb 13, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
Diabetes symptoms can disrupt sleep quality due to complications, ultimately affecting blood sugar management and creating a vicious cycle. Here are some late-night signs of diabetes
Frequent urination: When there's excess sugar in the bloodstream, the kidneys work harder to remove it, leading to an overactive bladder. This can cause frequent nighttime urination, a condition known as nocturia.
Parched throat: Diabetics may experience a dry, parched throat at night due to dehydration from frequent urination and high blood sugar levels, which can reduce saliva production, disrupting sleep.
Excessive sweating: Especially at night, low blood sugar levels can cause overstimulation of sweat glands, leading to hyperhidrosis, affecting 84% of people with diabetes.
Excessive hunger: Due to insulin imbalance, the condition disrupts the body's ability to convert sugar into energy, leading to persistent cravings even after meals.
Blurry vision at night: It can be a symptom of diabetes retinopathy, a condition where high blood sugar damages eye blood vessels and nerves, causing distorted or decreased vision.
To alleviate symptoms and manage diabetes, consider adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes, eating diabetes-friendly, low-Glycemic Index foods, regular physical activity and managing stress
By incorporating these habits, you can help regulate your blood sugar levels and take control of your diabetes management.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.