5 effective tips to avoid acid reflux
Acid reflux, also known as heartburn, is a common digestive condition that occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, the tube connecting your mouth and stomach.
While occasional heartburn is normal, frequent or persistent acid reflux can lead to more serious health problems.
Here are 5 effective tips to avoid acid reflux.
Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight can put pressure on your abdomen, forcing stomach acid back up into the oesophagus.
Eat smaller, more frequent meals: Large meals can overwhelm your digestive system and increase the likelihood of acid reflux.
Avoid trigger foods: Certain foods are known to trigger acid reflux in many people. Include fatty and fried food, spicy food or chocolate.
Don't lie down too soon after eating: When you lie down, stomach acid can easily flow back into the oesophagus.
Wait at least 2-3 hours after eating, before lying down or going to bed.
Don't smoke and Limit alcohol consumption: Smoking weakens the lower oesophagal and alcohol can increase stomach acid production, both of which can worsen acid reflux.
