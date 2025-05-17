5 'Dadi ma ke nuskhe' that are still healing us today
Muskaan Gupta
Simple, natural remedies with roots in Indian tradition, Dadi Ma ke nuskhe have been passed down through the generations.
These 5 Dadi Ma ke nuskhe will still keep you healthy today.
Grandma's cure of a glass of warm water with a few drops of lemon, a teaspoon of honey, and a pinch of cinnamon provided immediate relief because children are most likely to get colds during the changing seasons.
Instant cough syrup
Almond oil was frequently recommended by grandmothers as a remedy for dark circles. Within a few days, you can see results from applying 2 to 3 drops of almond oil under your eyes and leaving it there overnight.
Bye-bye to dark circles
Grandmothers used half a teaspoon of honey and 2 spoons of curd as masks before there were anti-acne creams. To calm skin, lessen acne, and bring back the skin's natural glow, apply twice a week.
Acne Problem
Colds were terrible when we were kids. When taken two or three times a day, Grandma's remedy, a glass of warm water with cumin seeds, crushed jaggery, and a pinch of black pepper, works wonders.
Cure cold
For silky hair, grandmothers added a few drops of lemon to their hair oil. To lessen dandruff and hair loss, massage, let sit for two to three hours, and rinse once a week.