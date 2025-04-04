Apr 4, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
5 cancer-fighting fruits to add to your diet
Shivani Tiwari
Certain fruits have cancer-fighting properties, but this is generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
These fruits are generally high in antioxidants, vitamins, and other beneficial compounds.
These fruits may help protect cells from damage and reduce inflammation, both of which play a role in cancer development.
Here are 5 fruits that are often highlighted for their potential cancer-fighting properties.
Berries (especially blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries): Rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which have shown potential in inhibiting cancer cell growth.
Pomegranates: Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which help in inhibiting chronic disease.
Grapes: Contain resveratrol, an antioxidant that has been studied for its potential cancer-fighting properties.
Papaya: It contains papain enzymes, antioxidants, and fiber. Some research has shown potential cancer preventive properties.
Avocados: They are high in healthy fats and antioxidants that may help with nutrient absorption and overall health.
