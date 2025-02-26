Feb 26, 2025, 09:14 AM IST
5 breathing exercises for focusing and concentration
Shivani Tiwari
In today's fast-paced, digitally driven world, maintaining focus and concentration can be a significant challenge.
Breathing exercises are a powerful tool for mental clarity, enhancing concentration, and promoting a sense of calm amidst the chaos.
Diaphragmatic Breathing: Diaphragmatic breathing can help reduce stress and improve focus and concentration.
Alternate Nostril Breathing: Close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale through your right nostril. Repeat, alternating nostrils.
Breath Counting: Count each inhale and exhale, focusing solely on the numbers.
Humming Bee Breath: Close your ears with your fingers and make a humming sound on the exhale.
Relaxation Breathing: Inhale through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and exhale through your mouth for 8 seconds.
Breathing exercises work by regulating the flow of oxygen to the brain, calming the nervous system, and shifting attention from external distractions to the present moment.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
