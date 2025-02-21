Feb 21, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
5 blood tests to diagnose hair fall
Shivani Tiwari
Here are 5 blood tests that can help identify potential causes of hair fall.
Complete Blood Count (CBC): This test measures red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
It can help identify underlying conditions like anaemia, which can contribute to hair loss.
Vitamin Level Test: Vitamin D and B12 play a role in hair follicle health and are essential for red blood cell production.
Iron Panel: Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, especially in women.
Thyroid Panel: The thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism, including hair growth. This panel measures thyroid hormone levels, including TSH.
C-reactive protein (CRP): CRP is a marker of inflammation in the body. Elevated CRP levels may indicate an underlying condition contributing to hair loss.
These test can help identify the cause of hair loss.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
8 foods to increase libido
Click To More..