8 best omega-3 options for vegetarians 

Looking for omega-3 fatty acids and finding only fish oil or salmon? If you're a vegetarian or not a fan of seafood, don't worry—vegetarians can also obtain this essential nutrient from various plant-based foods.
Algal Oil: Derived from algae and is one of the few plant-based sources of omega-3s.
Hemp Seeds: Offer about 3 grams of omega-3s per three tablespoons. They are also a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids.
Walnuts: It contain approximately 2.5 grams of omega-3s per ounce. They are also high in antioxidants and have been linked to improved heart health.
Chia Seeds: They are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering approximately 5 grams of omega-3s per ounce.
Flaxseeds: They are one of the richest plant sources of omega-3s. Flaxseeds are more easily absorbed by the body and can be sprinkled on cereals, mixed into baked goods, or added to smoothies
Edamame: Known as young soybeans, they contain a modest amount of omega-3s and are also rich in protein and fiber.
Brussels Sprouts: They provide a small amount of omega-3s and are also high in vitamins C and K.
Canola Oil: It contains a modest amount of omega-3s and can be used in cooking and baking.