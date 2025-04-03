Apr 3, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
6 amazing ways to include mint in your summer diet
Shivani Tiwari
Mint is a popular herb widely known for its refreshing flavor and various culinary and medicinal applications, including teas, food flavoring, and more.
Mint leaves are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, aid digestion, asthma, skin health, and boost memory sharply.
Here are several ways to incorporate mint into your kitchen to enhance the freshness of your meals.
Refreshing mint lemonade is a revitalizing drink that will keep you hydrated on hot summer days.
Freshly chopped fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapes, and pineapple combine with chopped mint to add freshness to your fruit salad.
Adjust the mint, garlic, and a pinch of salt to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy this as a tasty dip, a spread for sandwiches, or a pasta sauce.
Boiled quinoa salad topped with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and chopped mint leaves. It is a perfect refreshing salad option.
Add spinach, pineapple, ripe banana, and a handful of mint leaves. Blend with coconut water for a refreshing green smoothie packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Mint raita is a refreshing twist on your regular raita; it is perfect for your gut and beneficial for your digestion.
