5 affordable superfoods for weight loss
A healthy diet is fundamental to overall well-being. It provides the necessary nutrients for energy, growth, and disease prevention.
By prioritizing affordable, nutrient-rich foods, you can optimize your health while staying within your budget.
Here are 5 affordable foods for a healthy diet.
Broccoli: This vegetable is a powerhouse of sulforaphane, a compound that has been shown to inhibit cancer stem cell growth.
Beans and Lentils: These legumes are nutritional powerhouses, providing ample protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals.
Bananas are a great source of potassium and fibre. Perfect addition to smoothies and oatmeal.
Eggs: An excellent source of protein and essential nutrients, eggs are incredibly affordable and versatile.
Sweet potatoes are a great source of carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins.
