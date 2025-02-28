Feb 28, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

5 affordable superfoods for weight loss

Shivani Tiwari

A healthy diet is fundamental to overall well-being. It provides the necessary nutrients for energy, growth, and disease prevention.

By prioritizing affordable, nutrient-rich foods, you can optimize your health while staying within your budget.

Here are 5 affordable foods for a healthy diet. 

Broccoli: This vegetable is a powerhouse of sulforaphane, a compound that has been shown to inhibit cancer stem cell growth. 

Beans and Lentils: These legumes are nutritional powerhouses, providing ample protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Bananas are a great source of potassium and fibre. Perfect addition to smoothies and oatmeal. 

Eggs: An excellent source of protein and essential nutrients, eggs are incredibly affordable and versatile.

Sweet potatoes are a great source of carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins.  

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

