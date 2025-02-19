Feb 19, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
4 home remedies to clean your ear
Shivani Tiwari
Earwax is a natural substance produced in the ear canal that helps trap dust, dirt, and other foreign particles, preventing them from reaching the eardrum.
While earwax is essential for ear health, excessive buildup can cause discomfort, itching, and even temporary hearing loss.
Warm Coconut Oil: Can help soften earwax, making it easier to remove. Use a dropper to place a few drops into your ear canal.
Baking Soda For Ear Cleaning: Baking soda is good for your hair, skin, and also beneficial for ear cleaning.
Garlic Oil: It is beneficial for ear health and an effective remedy to help remove dirt from the ears.
Hydrogen Peroxide: Dilute hydrogen peroxide 3% with an equal amount of warm water. Place a few drops of the solution into your ear canal. Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes, then gently flush your ear.
Ears are sensitive, so avoid inserting cotton swabs too deeply, as this can damage your eardrum.
It is not necessary to clean your ears daily, as the body naturally cleans them. Excessive cleaning can remove the natural oils from the ears, leading to dryness.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
