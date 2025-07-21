Want to live a longer, healthier life? 101-year-old doctor shares 7 tips 

Jul 21, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Here's a detailed look at seven tips shared by a one-hundred-year-old doctor that can help you live a longer and healthier life.
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Sleep is crucial for physical and mental restoration.
Incorporate both cardio and strength training into your routine. Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, and improves mood.
Focus on whole, unprocessed foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive amounts of unhealthy fats.
Find healthy ways to cope with stress, such as exercise, meditation, spending time in nature, or pursuing hobbies. Chronic stress can negatively impact both physical and mental health.
Nurture relationships with family and friends. Social interaction and support systems are vital for overall well-being and longevity.
Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are major risk factors for numerous health problems. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can significantly improve your health.
Having a sense of purpose and meaning in life is associated with increased longevity and happiness. This could involve pursuing hobbies, volunteering, or contributing to your community.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.