Jul 21, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Want to live a longer, healthier life? 101-year-old doctor shares 7 tips 

Monica Singh

Here's a detailed look at seven tips shared by a one-hundred-year-old doctor that can help you live a longer and healthier life.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Sleep is crucial for physical and mental restoration. 

Prioritize Sleep

Incorporate both cardio and strength training into your routine. Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, reduces the risk of chronic diseases, and improves mood.

Exercise Regularly

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive amounts of unhealthy fats.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Find healthy ways to cope with stress, such as exercise, meditation, spending time in nature, or pursuing hobbies. Chronic stress can negatively impact both physical and mental health.

Manage Stress

Nurture relationships with family and friends. Social interaction and support systems are vital for overall well-being and longevity. 

Build Strong Social Connections

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are major risk factors for numerous health problems. Quitting smoking and limiting alcohol intake can significantly improve your health.

Avoid Smoking and Excessive Alcohol

Having a sense of purpose and meaning in life is associated with increased longevity and happiness. This could involve pursuing hobbies, volunteering, or contributing to your community.

Find Your Purpose

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: Monsoon stomach problem: 7 natural ways to fix it