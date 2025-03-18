Mar 18, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

10 signs of magnesium Deficiency

Shivani Tiwari

Magnesium is found in a wide range of nutrient-rich foods, including whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and various fruits and vegetables. Here are 10 potential signs and symptoms of magnesium deficiency. 

Muscle Cramps: This is one of the most common signs. Magnesium is crucial for muscle relaxation, so a deficiency can lead to involuntary muscle contractions.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and low energy levels.

Insomnia: A low level of magnesium can cause difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

 Irritability and Anxiety: Magnesium plays a crucial role in mood regulation, so a deficiency can lead to mood swings and anxiety.

Muscle Weakness: General weakness of bones, increasing the risk of fractures can also be a sign of low magnesium levels.

Constipation: Low magnesium can cause slow digestion which leads to constipation. Magnesium plays a role in bowel function.

Changes in Heart Rate: Both fast and slow heart rates can be associated with magnesium deficiency.

Nausea and Vomiting: Magnesium deficiency can cause Digestive disturbances which can cause Nausea and Vomiting.

Headaches and Migraines: Magnesium plays a role in nerve function, and low levels can trigger headaches.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

