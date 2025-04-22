Apr 22, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
10 probiotics superfoods for gut health
Dahi (Yoghurt): A staple in Indian households, homemade yoghurt is a rich source of protein and probiotics that help with digestion.
Chaas (Buttermilk): A light and tangy drink made from churned yoghurt, often spiced with herbs, providing probiotics and aiding digestion.
Solkadhi: A traditional Indian drink rich in probiotics, solkadhi contains beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut microbiome.
Kanji: A fermented drink made with mustard seeds and spices, naturally rich in probiotics.
Achar (Pickles): Homemade Indian pickles can be a source of probiotics. Examples include mango, lime, and mixed vegetable pickles.
Pakhala bhata: Also known as Panta Bhat or Pazhaya Soru, is a fermented rice dish known for its beneficial gut health properties.
Kombucha: It is a fermented tea drink that is gaining popularity and offers probiotic benefits.
Kefir: A nutrient-rich and probiotic drink, it is very beneficial for digestion and gut health.
Miso: A fermented soybean paste, contains probiotics, beneficial bacteria and yeasts that aid gut health.
Gundruk: A traditional Nepali fermented leafy green vegetable, which is primarily known for its probiotic properties.
